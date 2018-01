CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is in the process of updating the snow plow fleet.

Three trucks are on order.

The Streets Department should have two of them sometime this month.

The bad news is, these won’t add to the number of city snow plows.

These new vehicles are just replacing older ones.

The purchases are in addition to replacing the two plows destroyed in a fire at the Service Center garage recently.

The city tries to keep 16 snow plows in operation for the winter.