Canton, Salvation Army Open Warming Centers
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 5:23 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton and the Salvation Army have a couple of warming centers they have opened.

For those looking for a warm place to stay during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., you should go to the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center in the 1400 block of Sherrick Road SE.

During daylight hours, the Salvation Army is open on Market Avenue and 4th Street SW.

SARTA is also providing additional service from the Coleman center to the Salvation Army Friday morning between 8 and 9 a.m.

They will also run a bus Saturday morning from the Coleman center to the transit center.

