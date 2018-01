MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Massillon’s only hospital is closing soon.

Tennessee-based parent company Quorum Health announcing on their website Friday that operations will cease at Affinity Medical Center on February 4th.

Employees were getting word of the closing on Friday morning.

The company cites declining revenues, increasing costs and a highly competitive market as the reasons behind the decision.

They point to financial losses in each of the last six years at the hospital.