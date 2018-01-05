$5.7 Million ‘Hiccup’ With Benson Stadium Project

Hall of Fame Village project. (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium project isn’t exactly completed yet.

Seven subcontractors on the project have filed what are called mechanic’s liens in the county recorder’s office against Hall of Fame Village Stadium LLC.

The Fairlawn-based Welty Building Company, the prime contractor on the project, is also named in the lien.

The companies that have filed liens including Canton-based Beaver Constructors say they’re owed a total of $5.7 million.

These are not lawsuits.

The Hall of Fame in a statement reportedly says they’re lining up the financing to pay those bills.