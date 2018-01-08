Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow for Your Monday

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A messy combination of weather for the morning commute: snow, sleet and freezing rain, eventually changing back to all snow later Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the entire state of Ohio including our area.

For Stark, Wayne and Summit Counties, the advisory expires this afternoon at 1 p.m.

The advisory in Portage County ends at 4 p.m.

The advisory for Carroll and Tuscarawas Coun ties continues until 7 p.m.

There are some school closings for Monday.

Monday’s temperatures in the 30s are a far cry from where we were over the weekend, dropping below zero for three straight mornings.