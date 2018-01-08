‘Cold-Hearted, Dastardly’: Schuring on Affinity Closing

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – “Cold-hearted, dastardly and intolerable”.

Just a few of the words used by State Representative Kirk Schuring to describe Friday’s announced closing of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

Schuring says the closing set for February 4th is “unacceptable”, and he and others will work on multiple fronts to prevent it from happening.

On “The Week That Was” on 1480 WHBC on Saturday, Schuring says he has contacted Attorney General Mike DeWine, looking to see if legal action is possible.

The hospital’s owner Quorum Health gave employees the required 60-day WARN closing notice on Friday, saying the facility has been losing money for 6 years now.