800-Plus Jobs Impacted at Affinity, Associated Physicians Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The employment impact with the projected closing of Affinity Medical Center is big.

The required WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act closing notice filed with the state of Ohio lists over 800 job losses.

692 positions will be lost at the hospital, with the physicians group Doctor’s Hospital Physician Services listing 116 employees.

The state says employees working under 20 hours per week as well as newer employees may not be on that list.

The entities filed that paperwork on Friday.

The WARN Act requires that employees be paid for 60 days following the day notice is given.