Firefighters Busy, Massillon Commercial Building Destroyed

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Fire crews were busy in Stark County this weekend.

The biggest fire destroyed a building that used to be part of the Brown Lumber complex in downtown Massillon.

What’s left of the building at Erie Street and South Avenue SE was being taken down on Monday.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

No word on a cause or damages.

The business Collins Construction owned the building; it’s not known what was inside.

There were at least four other fires over the weekend around the county, most of them smaller house fires.