CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s more flu in Stark County.

60 people were hospitalized with influenza for the week ending December 30.

That’s 149 hospital cases for the season, well above last year’s numbers.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams recommends heading straight for the doctor’s office when you start seeing flu symptoms.

And he says it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.

In addition, two children have died from the flu in Ohio.

A 4-year-old in Montgomery County near Cincinnati and a bay in Lucas County near Toledo are the first pediatric casualties.