COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – In 2017, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 125 more farms owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years.

Nearly 1,500 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

A certificate signed by the governor is presented to those families when they make the list.

There are 11 farms from Stark County on the list, including one dating back to 1809.

And there are 10 farms from Carroll County.