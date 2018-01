MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) =- The best option for Affinity Medical Center’s future would seem to be a buyout.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says 14 doctors are interested in helping to fund some sort of purchase.

She says parent company Quorum Health is interested too.

In a letter received last night, she says they inquired about potential buyers and terms.

The city still plans to head to court next week though.

They’re seeking a preliminary injunction, delaying closure of the hospital.