CPD: Two Canton Men Shoot, Kill Each Other

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two Canton men are dead in what looks to be a double murder in the city Thursday night.

The bodies of 21-year-old Justin Griffith and 25-year-old Tyrell Culver were found along 11th Street NW not far from Monument Park.

Both were armed with handguns; police believe they shot each other.

Canton police say they initially got a ShotSpotter Alert, first finding Griffith who died later at the hospital.

They found Culver’s body soon afterward.

These are the first two homicides of the year.