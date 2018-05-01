22 School Busses Delivered to Foodbank

Stephanie Koontz Akron-canton Regional Foodbank will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to celebrate their successful fundraising event in the region.

A total of 22 school buses delivered 41,300 pounds of donated food to the agency on Monday, as part of the second annual “Hunger: The Bus Stops Here” fundraising drive.

The donation is a 10 percent increase compared to last year.

This year’s food donations represents 10 percent more than collected last year, and it will help the Foodbank provide more than 68,850 meals through its programs.