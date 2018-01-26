Is 22 years enough? Canal Fulton says NO!

In 1995 Christopher Monihan shot Canal Fulton Police officer Ed Harbaugh …and now he’s up for parole. The police officer’s wife, Jennifer Harbaugh, is fighting his release. To hear her interview with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News go to Pam’s show page and click on “podcasts”. (She’s live with Pam at 7:20am Friday morning)

Christotpher Monihan, is up for PAROLE . Monihan attempted to MURDER a Canal Fulton Police officer in 1995 by shooting him four times at point blank range. At that time, Officer Harbaugh had two very young daughters that did not know if their father was going to live or not. Fortunately, Officer Harbaugh’s life was miraculous saved by him wearing his bullet proof vest. With one bullet still lodged near his lung, and a brand new titanium arm, Officer Harbaugh recovered from his injuries and still patrols your neighborhood today.

Why did Monihan try to KILL the officer? Because the officer was merely doing his job trying to arrest him for a simple misdemeanor warrant for writing a bad check.

If you would like to send a letter to the parole board:

Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 770 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43222. Please include the offender’s name and number on any correspondence. His Incarceration number number is A310612