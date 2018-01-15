Carroll County Woman Dies of Apparent Exposure

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A woman with a Scio address is dead, an apparent victim of the near-zero weather in southern Carroll County early Sunday.

The body of 51-year-old Cathlean Weals was spotted by a passerby lying along Poinsettia Road in Perry Township.

An autopsy was being done by the Stark County coroner.

The victim’s husband says the couple had been out drinking at a nearby bar and got stuck in their long driveway.

He decided to walk up to the trailer home; she did not.

She was found dead at the end of the driveway.

No foul play is believed to be involved.