Carroll County Woman Dies of Apparent Exposure

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A woman with a Scio address is dead, an apparent victim of the near-zero weather in southern Carroll County early Sunday.
The body of 51-year-old Cathlean Weals was spotted by a passerby lying along Poinsettia Road in Perry Township.
An autopsy was being done by the Stark County coroner.
The victim’s husband says the couple had been out drinking at a nearby bar and got stuck in their long driveway.
He decided to walk up to the trailer home; she did not.
She was found dead at the end of the driveway.
No foul play is believed to be involved.