Can you do this at work???

1. Is it okay to play music without headphones in? 94% say it’s unacceptable. Only 6% of us are fine with it.

2. Is it okay to eat really smelly food at your desk, like tuna? 63% say no. 37% say it’s your lunch, so eat whatever you want, and they’ll deal with the smell.

3. Is it okay to take your shoes off at your desk? 56% say yes. 44% say no, never.

4. How about clipping your nails at your desk? 93% say no. 7% say go for it. They’re probably assuming FINGERNAILS though, not toenails. 100% shouldn’t do that.

5. Is it okay to occasionally make personal phone calls at work? 51% say no. 49% say it’s fine, as long as it’s not all the time.

6. Should you mute your cell phone, so it doesn’t make noise all day when you get text messages? 75% say mute it. 25% don’t care.

7. Is putting your feet up on your desk acceptable? 82% say no, it’s unprofessional.

8. Is it ever okay to eat a coworker’s food from the office fridge? 97% say NEVER. 3% say yes.

9. Is it okay to PASS GAS in the office? 66% say hold it in or go somewhere else, like the bathroom. 34% say just let it rip.

