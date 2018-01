CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 4-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Market Avenue N and 39th Street late Tuesday afternoon.

The Canton Police Metro Crash Teams says the vehicle driven by the child’s mother collided with two pickup trucks in the intersection.

Brianna Grillon of Massillon and her daughter were treated for minor injuries.

Her 4-year-old is at Akron Children’s.

A driver of one of the pickups was also being treated for minor injuries.