BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – This time, it’s not a spill.

Call it “missing” drilling fluid.

Rover Pipeline and the Ohio EPA are watching for 146,000 gallons of fluid that was lost as workers drilled underneath the Tuscarawas River in Bethlehem Township for the second of two transmission pipes recently.

The EPA says the circulating fluid filled likely voids in the bedrock when it failed to come back up.

They say it’s not an environmental issue, unless it comes back and isn’t contained.