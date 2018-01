CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton did not need to look far for their new public service director.

John Highman who has been doing the job on an interim basis got the title on Wednesday.

He’s one of 42 people who applied for the job when Bill Bartos resigned last month, according to the mayor.

Highman has been with the city since 2013 and was the Director of Purchasing.

He’ll be introduced to city council on Monday night.