CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Your First Half Stark County Real Estate Tax bill is in the mail.

The treasurer’s office started mailing them out Wednesday.

The office is billing over $178 million this collection.

Your taxes are due on February 21st.

County Treasurer Alex Zumbar saying a number of taxpayers paid all or part of this bill back in December due to changes in federal tax law.

They collected $7 million more in December 2017 compared to the same month in 2016.