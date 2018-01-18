4 Injured in 3-Vehicle Route 30 Accident

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Four Canton residents were hurt in a three-vehicle accident on westbound Route 30 just beyond the Raff Road exit in Perry Township late Thursday morning.

Naquan Carter and Heather Hitchings suffered serious injuries, according to the state patrol.

Julyne Hough and Ronal Pritchard were also hospitalized.

The four were in two compact cars following each other along the berm and in the driving lane on Route 30 because the front vehicle had a flat tire.

The patrol says a tractor trailer rammed into them from behind.

Troopers say the trailing car had its flashers on.

They continue investigating.

Westbound Route 30 was closed at the accident scene for nearly three hours.