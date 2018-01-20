Canton Council to Consider Tax Increase Proposal

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton City Council is expected to give first reading to an income tax increase resolution on Monday night.

Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC News that the .5% increase will take the city’s income tax from 2 to 2.5%.

The mayor has written a letter to council members, explaining the city’s financial situation as population and jobs numbers continue to decrease.

New monies would be used for public safety and to fund components of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

If approved by council in the next few weeks, the issue would appear on the May 8th ballot.

And, if passed by voters then, the increase would take effect on July 1st.