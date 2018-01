CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Coroner’s Office and Canton Fire Department are investigating a smoky fire from Sunday morning that killed a woman on Shadyside Avenue SW.

Two men working at the house next door smelled smoke, broke into the house, and discovered the victim’s body.

The fire department says there were no flames, just smoke.

The victim is believed to be in her 60s and lived alone.

That house in the 1200 block of Shadyside SW.