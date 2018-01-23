13 Stark, Wayne Residents Named in Federal Cocaine Indictment
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 5:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – We hear a lot about heroin, but cocaine is still an issue on the streets.

Thirteen residents of Stark and Wayne Counties face federal charges for trafficking in cocaine in an 80-count indictment just unsealed.

The men and women who range in age from 22 to 55 handled hundreds of pounds of cocaine in various transactions, according to the feds.

In a series of raids in Canton, Massillon, Orrville, Smithville and Sterling, the feds recovered over a half million dollars in cash and 17 weapons and other drugs.

1500 pounds of ammo were also seized.

Named in the indictment are:

Apolinar Meraz-Magana, 55, of Massillon

Ignacio Cuevas-Gutierrez, 33, of Massillon

Jose Luis Martinez-Maldonado, 26, of Canton

Manuel Sarmiento Ibarra, 40, of Canton

Jonathan Quezada, 22, of Sterling

Juan Ramon Mora-Hurtado, 29, of Massillon

Karla Hernandez-Salazar, 30, of Massillon

Juan Benito Caro-Silva, 23, of Massillon

Phillip Blough, 28, of Smithville

Stamontae Sanders, 25, of Canton

Mark Momie, 51, of Canton

Celestino Penalosa, 30, of Orrville

Dave McClellan. 43, of Massillon.