PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – An 18-year-old Perry High School student is charged with making terroristic threats following an incident at the school on Tuesday.

The township police department says 18-year-old Quentin Gillmore was arrested a few hours after the incident.

They say he threatened to “Columbine” the school, making reference to the mass shooting at the Colorado school of the same name several years ago.

Gillmore was apparently upset over how a school project went.