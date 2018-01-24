BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – With 200,000 gallons of drilling fluid now missing in the three weeks that Rover has been drilling for the second of two pipelines underneath the Tuscarawas River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered Rover to stop drilling and explore other ways top get natural gas under the river.

In a letter to Rover, the commission suggests another crossing location or even using the first pipe for the additional flow.

In any case, they must present a plan to stop the drilling mud loss.

The state EPA had asked that the project be halted, given the lost fluids.