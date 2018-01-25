Canton Residents Considering Electricity Aggregation Options

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – They can’t help you with those natural gas bills right now, but the city of Canton is looking to save you a few dollars on your electricity costs.

With the city’s electricity aggregation program, AEP Energy is offering a fixed rate of 5.38 cents per kilowatt hour starting in March.

The rate will be fixed for the next three years.

Check the letter you should have recently received; you may need to respond in order to participate.

As explained to 1480 WHBC News, if you already have AEP Energy as your electricity supplier, you do not need to respond in order to participate.

If you have a different electricity supplier and want to switch to AEP Energy, you’ll need to opt-in to the new program.

If you have a question, call AEP Energy at 877-726-0214.