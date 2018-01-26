Blizzard of ’78 Blew in 40 Years Ago on Friday

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – During the morning hours on January 26 exactly 40 years ago, we were entering the throes of the worst winter storm ever in recorded Ohio history.

During the early morning hours, it was rainy and temps were in the 40s.

But, by 6 a.m., the temperature had fallen into the teens and the rain changed to ice and snow, and the wind started howling.

Winds averaged 60 miles an hour at CAK, with a peak wind gust of 75 miles per hour.

The storm is sometime compared to a hurricane: one report from an ore carrier on Lake Erie clocked a wind gust at 111 miles an hour.

The Cleveland National Weather Service website has a recollection of events that day and the days that followed.

The impact was dramatic: schools closed for several days, travelers got stranded on freeways, and 51 people across Ohio died, including one Stark County resident.