Aultman West Opening ER Facility in Six Months
By Jim Michaels
Jan 26, 2018 @ 8:46 AM
CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton-based Aultman hospital system is moving ahead with plans to place an emergency room at Aultman West on Wales Road in Massillon.

The ER should open in six months.

Aultman CEO Chris Remark says they made the decision the week after the Affinity announcement was made.

And, they are moving forward with that plan regardless of the outcome at Affinity.

Remark says the facility was built with the possibility of an ER in mind.

He says the Aultman Orrville facility also has an ER for those in eastern Wayne County.

Affinity sees 35,000 ER patients a year.

