Interrogation Interview: More Details on Ashley Zhao Murder

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao, mother and father of the late Ashley Zhao

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – More disturbing details about the death of a 5-year-old girl.

In the recently-released video of the interrogation interview, Ashley Zhao’s father Liang reveals that his wife Mingming Chen killed the child at their North Canton home.

On the video, Zhao says his wife beat the child, “hitting her head on the carpet.

They then placed her body in the car seat of their vehicle, and then to the family’s Jackson Township restaurant.

That’s where they put the body in a plastic container and into the freezer.

Why? “In a plastic container, so she wouldn’t stink”, says Zhao.

When asked what the options were for the body from there, Zhao says “burn it, bury it, or throw it in the ocean”.

Zhao is doing 12 years time on an abuse of a corpse conviction.

Chen is serving 22 years for murder, then she’ll be deported to China.