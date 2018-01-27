Perry PD: Reward Offered for Pellet Gun Shooters

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry Township Police say a $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the culprits behind a series of pellet gun shootings in the township.
Police believe that was the type of weapon fired at four cars this week.
In several cases, windows were shot out.
Three of the incidents happened Tuesday night with another reported on Thursday.
The Tuesday incidents happened on Genoa Avenue SW and Navarre Road SW.
The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.
Here’s the press release from the Perry Township Police Department:
Perry Township Police are investigating a total of four incidents where windows were shot out
of vehicles while they were traveling on the roadway.
A pellet gun is believed to have been used in these incidents, and we believe that they are connected.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Perry Township Police at (330)478-5121 ext. 1.
Ask to speak with an officer on-duty.
In the interest of privacy, we ask if you want to submit a name that you send a private message.
A $1,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case for the
individual(s) responsible.