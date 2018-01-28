Canton Awarded for Opiate Awareness Funding

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton was one of just five U.S. cities receiving an award Friday night in Washington D.C.

The National Community Development Association gave the city a Best Practices Award for several programs aimed at teaching kids in the city about the dangers of opiates.

City Development Director Rollin Seward accepted the award.

StarkMHAR Executive Director John Aller traveled to DC as well.

The city, giving $65,000 in CDBG grant money to StarkMHAR to do that program.

It enabled the mental health and addiction recovery agency to go into the city’s schools and neighborhoods to talk about the dangers of opiates

Some funding also went to the county’s Stop Heroin from Killing program.