APD Names Suspect in Friday PNC Stickup
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 28, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
(Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Thanks to an anonymous tip, Akron police have a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery.

They are looking for 26-year-old Deandre Garrett of Akron.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say a man told a teller at the West Market branch of PNC Bank that he had a gun.

A weapon was not seen.

Deandre Garrett is a 26 year old black male, 6’1” and 145 lbs.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Or, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED. or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Related Content

Female Bank Robber Hits Akron PNC Branch
Search Continues for Robbery Suspects
Walk for Childhood Apraxia of Speech Planned
Meteorological Spring Was Warm, Wet, Wet
Akron Man Gets 8 Years in Vicious Canton Beating
APD: Pursuit, K-9 Assault, Standoff End in Arrest