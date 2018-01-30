Ohioans Can File Taxes Now, Benefit Bank Can Help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Ohioans can begin filing their 2017 state and federal tax returns as of Monday.

The Ohio Benefit Bank offers free filing services to most single households with annual incomes below $65,000 and most married households filing jointly with incomes less than $95,000.

Martin Terry with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says you stand to save a few hundred dollars on preparation fees.

Last year, the Ohio Benefit Bank helped more than 60,000 people prepare their taxes.

For low-income taxpayers, they’ll even determine your eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit and other credits.

Go to the Ohio Benefits website for more.