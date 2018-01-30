Mayor, Administration Pitch Tax Hike Plan to Council Members
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 11:15 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’ll help fund the Comprehensive Plan, but there will be money left for other neighborhoods.

That’s part of the pitch Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei and the administration gave to city council in a 35-minute presentation Monday night on the proposed .5% income tax increase.

There wasn’t much discussion last night, but there’s expected to be more when council votes on it next Monday night.

If approved there, it goes to voters in May.

The five city unions covering police, fire and AFSCME employees are also endorsing the plan.

