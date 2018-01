LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 16-year-old Lake High School student is dead in a two-vehicle accident from Tuesday morning in Lake Township.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Macie Behringer was driving on Market Avenue N near Lake O’Pines Street when she slid sideways and was struck by a vehicle going the opposite direction.

Road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.