MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The owners of Affinity Medical Center – Quorum Health – and the city of Massillon have reached an agreement to, hopefully, at some point, save the hospital. This deal might be viewed as the first step. The agreement turns over $25 million dollars in medical assets to the city, including the property. The city can then move forward in finding another way to keep it open. They will possibly pursue another buyer, or look at an employee owned or doctor owned facility.

The new closing date is February 11th and no new patients will be accepted after today. Meanwhile, this agreement must be approved by Massillon City Council; they have scheduled a meeting for 7:30 p.m. tonight.

