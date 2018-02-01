Affinity Hospital Now to Close on Feb. 11

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The closing date for the current Affinity facility has been reset to Sunday, Feb. 11.
This means there will be a period of time when the building is closed.
Some important dates in the Affinity/Massillon transition, going forward:
After Feb. 1: the hospital will not accept any new patient admissions.
After Feb. 4: no more surgeries are scheduled after this weekend.
Feb. 11: the hospital will close.
Feb. 11: the emergency room at Affinity will close.
Mar. 6: doctors affiliated with Affinity will close their offices. Those doctors are being paid by Affinity through early next month.