Affinity Hospital Now to Close on Feb. 11
By Jim Michaels
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 12:55 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The closing date for the current Affinity facility has been reset to Sunday, Feb. 11.

This means there will be a period of time when the building is closed.

Some important dates in the Affinity/Massillon transition, going forward:

After Feb. 1: the hospital will not accept any new patient admissions.

After Feb. 4: no more surgeries are scheduled after this weekend.

Feb. 11: the hospital will close.

Feb. 11: the emergency room at Affinity will close.

Mar. 6: doctors affiliated with Affinity will close their offices. Those doctors are being paid by Affinity through early next month.

