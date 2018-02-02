Groundhog Day: Animals, AccuWeather Say More Winter

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s Groundhog Day.

Both Punxsatawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck saw their shadows on Friday.

They say that means six more weeks of winter.

So we thought it would be a good idea to see what AccuWeather has for the next six weeks, and you may not like the way it starts.

They’re looking for a 10 day long cold snap starting Monday, with highs only in the 20s and low 30s.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore sees the weather moderating at the end of the month and into March though, with shorter periods of colder weather.