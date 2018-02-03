Influenza Taking a Toll on Children This Season

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It continues to be a rough flu season, and children are being especially impacted.

As of the last count, 37 children nationwide have been reported as having died from influenza.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says what’s striking about these deaths is how the kids can go from initial symptoms to deathly ill in a matter of a day or two.

Adams has said that seeking medical treatment at the onset of flu symptoms is important.

Some good news: for the last week they’ve been reported, the number of flu hospitalizations in Stark County dropped to 57 from 88 the week before.

Adams says he’s not sure that the season has peaked, as mid- and late-February are usually the peak flu times.