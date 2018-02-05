Gervasi Hopes Expansion Means 50% More Customers

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gervasi Vineyard hopes a planned hotel and distillery at its Canton facilities will increase their business, with 50% more customers.

The tourist stop with its winery, three restaurants and overnight options of The Farmhouse and The Villas now pulls in 200,000 people a year.

And, where the winery may tend to attract women, the distillery with its planned outdoor cigar lounge should be a magnet for men.

General Manager Scott Swaldo says they’ll start by making bourbon, even putting it in barrels to age it.

Gin, vodka, whiskey and more will follow.

Construction of the 24-room, 18,000 square foot hotel and distillery starts in March.

They’re hoping for completion at year’s end.