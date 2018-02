MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBCF) – A Marlboro Township man is charged with murder.

He was reportedly arrested in connection with the unearthing Friday afternoon of human remains in Massillon.

26-year-old Carl Spencer was picked up by police on Friday night.

The remains are believed to be those of Nick Stein, who has been missing for a year.

The remains were removed from a back yard on 8th Street SW.

Massillon police, BCI and the coroner’s office continue investigating.