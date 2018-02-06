Snow Events Keep Marching Through, More on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – About an inch of snow, again, in downtown Canton during the overnight hours.

There could be more where you are.

And, here’s the National Weather Services’s way of saying, how about some more snow?

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from early Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon for much of northeast Ohio.

The advisory area includes Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties.

AccuWeather says we’ll get 3 to 6 inches of new snow from this system.

