COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio House is expected to vote Tuesday, or Wednesday at the latest, on a bipartisan plan to redistrict the state’s 16 Congressional seats.

The Senate approved the plan unanimously Monday night.

It gives minority-party participation and aims to keep at least 65 counties in the state represented by just one member of Congress.

If approved in the House, Ohio’s voters will have at the issue on May 8.