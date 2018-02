CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Blame the rough winter weather.

The reopening of 12th Street NW in Canton between Mercy Medical Center and Monument Road has been delayed until early June.

The next step for the contractor is setting the beams for the two bridges at the bottom of Serpentine Hill, but the weather needs to cooperate first.

Work on smoothing out the curves on the hill is essentially done.

The original plan was to have 12th Street reopened in April.