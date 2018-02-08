Affinity React: MFD Adds Staff for Longer Runs

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – With Affinity Medical Center closing on Sunday night, the Massillon Fire Department is preparing.

They’ve brought on three firefighter/paramedics, with the additional 14 minutes needed to transport a patient to Mercy or Aultman in Canton.

This, as the department continues to make more EMS runs every year.

The numbers are up 410 year to year and 64 January to January.

Massillon Fire Chief Tom Burgasser says the cost of the new personnel is about $240,000 a year.

Affinity and its ER closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m.