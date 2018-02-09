Canton Water Able to Fully Use Sugar Creek Aquifer

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has opened the valve wide to the Sugar Creek Aquifer near Beach City.

This, after tests show there was no contamination from drilling mud laced with diesel fuel that was removed from a nearby quarry a few months back.

The department was using small amounts of water from the aquifer, continually checking for any contamination.

None was ever found.

Testing by Rover Pipeline and the city will continue.

River had dumped that drilling mud in the quarry.

The drilling mud was taken from the massive Bethlehem Township spill cleanup.