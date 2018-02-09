Ohio AG Targets Massillon Youth Baseball Fiduciary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The state Attorney General’s office is going after a Massillon man, accusing him of taking over $25,000 from two youth sports organizations in the city.

They are seeking restitution from Luther Copeland.

He controlled the finances for both Massillon Youth Baseball and the Massillon Little League.

The AG’s office says Copeland used charitable monies given to the organizations to pay bills, buy jewelry and go to casinos.

Copeland apparently does not face any criminal charge at this time.