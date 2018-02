COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio Senate has voted to make the August Sales Tax Holiday permanent.

The legislature has voted each year to exempt certain back-to-school items from the sales tax during the first weekend of the month.

But Senator Scott Oelslager voted with the majority this week to make it permanent.

Oelslager says it saves money for parents and means business for retailers.

The bill now goes to the House.

This year, the holiday would be “observed” on August 3, 4 and 5.