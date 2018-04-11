Foodbank Celebrates Top Volunteers With Food, Fun, Awards

The University of Akron is presented the Organizational Volunteer Group Award by Dan Flowers, Foodbank CEO. (Courtesy Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank couldn’t do what it does without volunteers.

Tuesday night, they honored the 200 volunteers who have put in the most work hours or work days in 2017.

The event inside the warehouse at the Akron facility featured sandwich wraps, a tater tot food truck and a DJ, and no work!

The University of Akron took home the Organizational Volunteer Group Award, while Dan Horning walked off with the Individual Volunteer Award.

Starbucks won the Corporate Volunteer Award.

Last year, the foodbank says 12,000 volunteers put in more than 67,000 hours of service.